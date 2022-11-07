Contrasting Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asana and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $378.44 million 8.72 -$288.34 million ($1.96) -8.78 Bandwidth $490.91 million 0.89 -$27.36 million ($0.88) -19.53

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 2 7 5 0 2.21 Bandwidth 0 4 7 0 2.64

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asana and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Asana currently has a consensus target price of $32.05, suggesting a potential upside of 86.25%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $33.55, suggesting a potential upside of 95.15%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Asana.

Volatility and Risk

Asana has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -79.34% -212.28% -53.84% Bandwidth -4.06% -0.76% -0.20%

Summary

Bandwidth beats Asana on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

