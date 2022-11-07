Contrasting Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -115.15% -15.68% -15.02% Curaleaf -10.31% -7.42% -3.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cronos Group and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Curaleaf 0 2 9 0 2.82

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cronos Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 35.25%. Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 163.54%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Cronos Group.

12.1% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cronos Group and Curaleaf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $74.43 million 15.65 -$396.11 million ($0.29) -10.62 Curaleaf $1.21 billion 2.81 -$101.73 million ($0.19) -29.16

Curaleaf has higher revenue and earnings than Cronos Group. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cronos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Cronos Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. It also exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

