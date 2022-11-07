Contrasting UserTesting (USER) & Its Peers

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) is one of 416 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UserTesting to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UserTesting and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UserTesting $147.40 million -$50.72 million -12.98 UserTesting Competitors $1.81 billion $284.03 million -12.74

UserTesting’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UserTesting. UserTesting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

49.9% of UserTesting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of UserTesting shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for UserTesting and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UserTesting 0 7 3 1 2.45 UserTesting Competitors 1719 11720 24911 553 2.62

UserTesting currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 53.91%. Given UserTesting’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UserTesting has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares UserTesting and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UserTesting -35.63% -47.37% -24.49% UserTesting Competitors -80.34% -86.57% -9.01%

Summary

UserTesting rivals beat UserTesting on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

