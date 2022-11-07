Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.06 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.68.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$885.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.51 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

