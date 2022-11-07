Cormark Comments on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.23.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$59.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.44. The company has a current ratio of 811.07, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$74.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

