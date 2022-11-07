Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a report released on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.13 million.

Savaria Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIS. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

TSE SIS opened at C$14.51 on Monday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.77. The stock has a market cap of C$934.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total value of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.67%.

About Savaria

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Further Reading

