Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Financial Analysis

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Costamare and OceanPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $793.64 million 1.51 $435.12 million $3.98 2.47 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 46.07% 25.08% 10.05% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. Costamare pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Costamare has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Costamare and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 0 3 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Costamare presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.38%. Given Costamare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than OceanPal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Costamare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Costamare beats OceanPal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

