Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,027 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,047.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

