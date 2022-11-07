Critical Contrast: Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) versus Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amgen and Ambrx Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.98 billion 5.54 $5.89 billion $12.47 21.57 Ambrx Biopharma $7.45 million 3.89 -$68.08 million N/A N/A

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 25.96% 293.84% 16.41% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Amgen and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Amgen has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amgen and Ambrx Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 3 6 5 0 2.14 Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $245.79, suggesting a potential downside of 8.64%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 433.33%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than Amgen.

Summary

Amgen beats Ambrx Biopharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Datos Health; and Verastem, Inc. to evaluate VS-6766 in combination with lumakrastm (Sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. It has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases; and research and development collaboration with Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. and Plexium, Inc. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

