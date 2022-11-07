Critical Contrast: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnite and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $468.41 million 1.82 $70,000.00 ($0.71) -9.03 DigitalOcean $428.56 million 6.90 -$19.50 million ($0.36) -84.78

Magnite has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

65.4% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Magnite has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnite and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 7 0 3.00 DigitalOcean 2 0 5 0 2.43

Magnite presently has a consensus target price of $15.13, indicating a potential upside of 135.96%. DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $54.20, indicating a potential upside of 77.59%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -17.01% 5.21% 1.71% DigitalOcean -7.78% -7.59% -2.25%

Summary

Magnite beats DigitalOcean on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

