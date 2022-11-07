Cue Health (HLTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cue Health to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. On average, analysts expect Cue Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HLTH opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $562.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $115,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 198,489 shares of company stock worth $690,747 over the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. State Street Corp grew its position in Cue Health by 531.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,180,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cue Health by 629.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 611,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cue Health by 925.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cue Health by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82,657 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

