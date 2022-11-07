Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance
CTOS stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $11.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
About Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
