CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre Sells 50,000 Shares

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,099.80.

CVE CWC opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.60 million and a PE ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

