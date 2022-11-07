CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre Sells 50,000 Shares

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,099.80.
CWC Energy Services Price Performance
CVE CWC opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.60 million and a PE ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile
