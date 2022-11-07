Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) vs. Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Head-To-Head Survey

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Dais has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dais alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dais and Sigma Additive Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dais and Sigma Additive Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $420,000.00 2.04 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 4.17 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -0.73

Dais has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dais and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais -1,207.48% N/A -728.28% Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53%

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions beats Dais on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dais

(Get Rating)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nanomaterial. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or wastewater; and PolyCool and NanoAir products, as well as licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Dais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.