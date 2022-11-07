Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $340.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Daseke alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daseke Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 27,982.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daseke by 42.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 56.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 594,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 214,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 56.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 211,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.