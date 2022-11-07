Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $340.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.95.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.
