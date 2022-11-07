Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,222.29 ($37.26).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($40.47) to GBX 2,800 ($32.37) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($28.97) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($31.10) to GBX 2,500 ($28.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Nigel Q. George acquired 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,926 ($22.27) per share, with a total value of £49,613.76 ($57,363.58). In related news, insider Nigel Q. George acquired 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,926 ($22.27) per share, with a total value of £49,613.76 ($57,363.58). Also, insider Sanjeev Sharma acquired 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,698 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £34,021.78 ($39,336.09).

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,228 ($25.76) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,179.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,597.48. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 1,783 ($20.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,592.27 ($41.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

