Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

SIS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.67.

TSE SIS opened at C$14.51 on Monday. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$934.43 million and a PE ratio of 48.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.97.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.13 million.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total value of C$150,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,729,887.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 165.67%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

