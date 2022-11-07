Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.46.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DM shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company.
In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $127,960 in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DM opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $785.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.35. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.29.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
