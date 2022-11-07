Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,370.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $2,370.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,474.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,802.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,939.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

