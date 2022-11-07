Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

