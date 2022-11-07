Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Digi International Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Digi International stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Digi International
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
