DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

DISH Network Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

DISH stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 163,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

