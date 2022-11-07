DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.