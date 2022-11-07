Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) PT Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.58 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $256.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 104.35% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $252,463.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $830,924. 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

