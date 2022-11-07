e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.22.
e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $49.99.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 530,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 183.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after buying an additional 387,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
