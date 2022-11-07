eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -364.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

