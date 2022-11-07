Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) vs. Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Critical Comparison

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elevate Credit and Pioneer Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $416.64 million 0.08 -$33.60 million ($1.97) -0.52 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Pioneer Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elevate Credit.

This table compares Elevate Credit and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit -13.16% -27.89% -5.97% Pioneer Merger N/A -206.87% 10.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elevate Credit and Pioneer Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elevate Credit presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 169.61%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Volatility & Risk

Elevate Credit has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Pioneer Merger on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

