Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $88.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have commented on EARN. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.