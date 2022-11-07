Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $88.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.71.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.