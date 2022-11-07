Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.38.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

ERF opened at C$24.66 on Monday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.91.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,500 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

