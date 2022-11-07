ENGlobal (ENG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter.

ENGlobal Trading Down 0.5 %

ENG stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

A number of analysts have commented on ENG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENGlobal stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of ENGlobal worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Further Reading

