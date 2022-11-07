Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,072 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,726 shares of company stock worth $3,149,227 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $324.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $325.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.72 and a 200-day moving average of $249.77.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.