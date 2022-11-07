Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,855 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $18,571,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

