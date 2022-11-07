Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 40,413 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 363,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after buying an additional 50,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,171 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.73 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Company Profile



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

