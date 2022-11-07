Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,215 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,276,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,442,000 after purchasing an additional 45,858 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Nutrien by 12.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Nutrien by 22.2% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.18.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

