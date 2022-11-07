Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 180.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.2 %

LITE opened at $71.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

