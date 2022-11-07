Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.