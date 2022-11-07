Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,410 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,443 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $213.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.33. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $206.35 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

