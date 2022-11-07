Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $86.53 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $148.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

