Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 956.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 381,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $5,861,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.62.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

