Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.80.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $233.99 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $422.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

