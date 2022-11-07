Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,113 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $36.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

