Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Diodes by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 712.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Diodes Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $71.19 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

