Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $124.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.09.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

