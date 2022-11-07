Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $80.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

