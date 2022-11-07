Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 101,380 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 3,021.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($71.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:STM opened at $31.74 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.