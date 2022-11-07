Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.79 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

