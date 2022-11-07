Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.80 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,378,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 569,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $79.28 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DORM. Stephens reduced their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

