Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.89 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after buying an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FOX Stock Performance
FOXA opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30.
FOX Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
