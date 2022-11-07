Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,460,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $156.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $158.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.