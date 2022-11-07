Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMX shares. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.