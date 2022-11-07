Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.86 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.41 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
